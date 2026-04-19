Bigotry is robbing our students of a future

I remember my time in a professional college that was anything but professional. Professors took out their personal grievances on the students. Some performances included flinging the record books that a student might have toiled on for many nights into the drainage, tearing off project reports, abusing and insulting the students and their family members for no reason and such things. Coming from a modest background, I was an easy target for professors who mistook their positions for a license to bully. I wore my worn-out chappals like a badge of poverty that my professors used for target practice. My stuttering English was their midday entertainment, a circus for men who would be cooling their heels in a psychiatric ward in any sensible society. While this was how they treated a poor but ‘upper caste’ student, the fate of those coming from the poor and ‘Dalit or tribal’ background was worse. Many of us had thick skins and laughed off such antics by our ‘teachers’ as ‘nut cases’, but not everyone is blessed with rhinoceros hide. There were a couple of suicides on our campus, but since it was before the era of social media and TRP hunters, these tragedies went unnoticed. It is difficult to imagine even the prime minister of India holding the kind of powers that a college professor holds over the hapless students. A signature on a lab report can affect their future. In a system designed this way, if more college faculties don’t become despots that a Hitler can be proud of, we can only thank their goodness of heart.

Why do we tolerate a closed institutional environment where a teacher can demand servility in exchange for a passing grade? A student isn’t just fighting an outdated and irrelevant syllabus; he is dodging a system that spits on his social origins and mocks his skin tone. The hierarchy within education is so rigid that there is no room for dissent or dialogue; it resembles a “Kangaroo Court” within the faculty room. Indian civilisation had always deified the ‘Gurus,’ but the modern ones are merely employees of a college with a paycheck, glorified ‘babus’ demanding the reverence due to ‘holy babas’. Mata, Pita, Guru, Daiva goes the saying, placing Guru above God. If many of the teachers are gods, count me as an atheist. The respect needs to be earned through their deeds, not because they happened to be employed at an institution.