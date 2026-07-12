A Republic of Regional Egos

India has once again discovered its oldest political hobby: drawing lines across itself. The argument is familiar. The North fears loss of political dominance. The South fears punishment for having governed itself better.

Reading The Paradox of India’s North-South Divide by Samuel Paul and Kala Seetharam Sridhar, I was reminded that nations rarely collapse because of their differences. They decline because they become prisoners of the stories they tell about those differences. Having spent four decades teaching and working across India—from Lucknow in the North, to Kolkata in the East, Pune in the West, and Kozhikode in the South—I have learnt that places shape our perspectives, but people shape their own destinies. Geography changes. Human vanity does not. Every region quietly believes it represents the best of India. Travel abroad only sharpens the absurdity of this habit. Japan worships punctuality with almost religious devotion. Italy has elevated leisure into civilisation. America glorifies the restless individual; Scandinavia quietly perfects collective trust and reduces the need for surveillance. The wise traveller returns home with fewer opinions and more questions.

I notice a similar tendency in organisations. Departments compete, functions defend their territories, and meetings become miniature border disputes. Yet the best institutions succeed when marketing learns from finance, finance listens to operations, and everyone eventually discovers that customers do not care aboutinternal rivalries. Nations are not very different. Mature societies do not waste their energy asking who is superior. They borrow good ideas from one another without embarrassment.