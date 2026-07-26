A case for slow living

This constant acceleration is exhausting. We’re all working harder, trying to keep pace with something that never needs to rest. We evolved for seasons. For pauses. For recovery. We did not evolve for this kind of speed. The strain shows up quietly: a restless mind, a shrinking attention span, the inability to sit with one thought without reaching for the next.

Opting out isn’t realistic. AI is here to stay, and learning to use it well is part of staying relevant. But what we should guard against is, handing it our every waking moment. The only antidote is slow, intentional living. Cultivate it. Hone it. Practise it, like a survival skill.

It can be as simple as a walk without your phone, writing in a journal with a fountain pen instead of typing or cooking a traditional meal from a handwritten recipe book.

It can also mean disappearing for a few days, which is exactly what I plan to do. As I write this, I’m packing for a trek through the Himalayas, where there’s simply no mobile signal and no motorable roads. I’m already craving that silence far more than I can explain.

Maggie Sullivan had to lose almost everything before she learnt to slow down. Most of us won’t need life to be that unkind to teach us the same thing. We just need to loosen our grip often enough to remember: Efficiency helps us make a living. Presence is what helps us make a life.