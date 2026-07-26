Rahul’s blood and the stigmata of protest

Rahul Gandhi has spent years battling the negatives of another image: an insulated dynast, “Pappu”, a politician who lands up at protests after the excitement had already begun, and an inconsistent provocateur who is mocked for holidaying overseas after every agitation he leads ends in sound and fury. A bloodied face disrupts this caricature. It says, fairly or unfairly, that the man was close enough to the police line to be hit. And bleed. Proximity to risk is a reward in politics. Every successful dissent eventually discovers its visual language.

Rahul, by no stretch of imagination, is Jayaprakash Narayan whose overflowing maidan meetings ultimately led to the fall of a powerful, autocratic government. He is not Anna Hazare at Jantar Mantar either. He did not captain the farmers’ movement with its endless tractor convoys trapped by encampments on Delhi’s borders. He has stumbled upon an accidental iconography: visuals simplify what speeches cannot. Now, when Opposition searches for precisely such a vocabulary, Rahul is determined to own the language. It is obvious by microphone malfunctions that national movements are not forged in Parliament alone; there is godi media to selectively fragment them. Social media chews and spits them out within hours. What survives the storm of control and contradiction is symbolism. This is why physical confrontation with the state carries political value.