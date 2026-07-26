The breathing legacy of Mithila

Spending a day with the legendary Baua Devi was a privilege. Eighty-two years old, she looks every bit the proverbial grandmother. Surrounded by her four children, grandchildren, and an extended household of 18 members, she spoke with quiet pride about how almost everyone in the family paints. Her daughter-in-law, a graduate of the four-year programme at the Mithila Art Centre, is among those carrying the legacy forward. Baua Devi herself is preparing for a solo exhibition at Palette Art Gallery this October.

Baua Devi occupies a singular place in the history of Mithila painting as one of the pioneering artists who transformed what was once a domestic ritual practice into an internationally celebrated art form. Married at the age of 12, she was encouraged by her mother-in-law to paint. In 1966, she became the youngest artist selected by Bhaskar Kulkarni, working under Pupul Jayakar and the All India Handicrafts Board, to transfer Mithila paintings from mud walls onto handmade paper. What began with earnings of just `1.50 per painting eventually led to national and international acclaim. She received the National Award in 1984 and the Padma Shri in 2017. In 1989, she was the only woman artist representing India at Magiciens de la Terre at the Centre Pompidou in Paris.

Her artistic journey has since taken her to more than 30 countries. She has visited Japan 11 times and exhibited in Paris, Spain, Germany, and several other nations. Yet, despite this international recognition, her work remains deeply anchored in the landscape of Mithila. For decades, Baua Devi worked almost exclusively with natural pigments prepared from locally available materials. While she now also uses acrylics, her artistic vocabulary has remained remarkably consistent. Her works have been collected extensively by the Ethnic Arts Foundation (EAF), co-founded by Raymond Owens and David Szanton. Owens championed artists through fair patronage, while Szanton documented Baua Devi’s oeuvre extensively, including her celebrated Thagin (Female Thug) series, which transforms a local folk tale into a compelling visual narrative.