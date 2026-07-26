The Jantar Mantar agitation and the Hubris

There is something profoundly moving, and deeply damning, about the sight unfolding at Jantar Mantar. To see the 16-or 17-year-old kids standing eye-to-eye with heavily armed riot police fills me with shame at what we have become as a country. As expected, there are no children of the politicians of any political party out there, braving the lathis and tear gas. The politicians know how broken our system is and have sent their kids abroad to countries that are not viswagurus to get a decent education. It is the children of the middle class and lower middle class who are out there in the open, with their frail shoulders bearing the weight of a broken promise. Meanwhile, the generation that came before them, their parents and grandparents, the comfortable middle-aged demographic that has crossed 40—indulges in blind, cringeworthy support of authority. No one is accountable for anything in this La La Land of WhatsApp uncles and aunts except the long-dead Nehru, Aurangazeb, Akbar, and Alauddin Khalji.

These much-derided Gen Z kids, the very same reel-obsessed, non-reading children, possess far more moral courage than the older generations who routinely lecture them. Their numbers on the street may appear modest for now, but the fire in their eyes should alarm anyone who understands history.