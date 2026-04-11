Verdict 2026 will define Modi’s BJP

In the high-stakes theatre of Indian democracy, where every ballot carries the echo of ambition and ideology, the elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry and Kerala have emerged as a defining tribulation for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

These are no ordinary state contests. They represent a colossal investment of political capital, treasure and manpower by the ruling dispensation at the Centre. Senior Cabinet ministers, more than a dozen chief ministers, over 250 MPs and some 10,000 party workers have been mobilised for door-to-door campaigns, transforming these battlegrounds into extensions of the national arena.

For Modi and Shah, the exercise is as personal as it is strategic. It is a test of whether the momentum of their decade-long dominance can be sustained, or whether the winds of the 2024 Lok Sabha verdict, where the BJP fell short of an outright majority, signal a deeper and more unsettling political tide. The objectives are ambitious and layered.

In Assam, the BJP-led NDA seeks a historic third consecutive term building on victories in 2016 and 2021 to cement its northeastern foothold and project an unbroken narrative of governance. In Puducherry, the alliance aims to retain power through its NDA partner, reinforcing its presence in the Union territory.