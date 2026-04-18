Political payday of power & perks

Democracy is a sacred social settlement which presumes a covenant of consent, consultation and constant accountability. In India, it has been cunningly converted into a closed-circle club of convenience where the custodians of the Constitution have become collectors of comfort, connoisseurs of compensation and champions of cushy conveniences.

When a legislature launches a lightning session to supersize its seats, swell its stipends and stack its sinecures, it doesn’t strengthen the system. It sells it seat by seat, subsidy by subsidy, citizen by citizen. Last week, when the government’s Constitution (131st Amendment) and Delimitation Bills were defeated in Parliament, the setback was not the signal. The intent was. When a legislature votes to expand its own ecosystem, enrich its own entitlements and entrench its own excesses under the cover of a compressed three-day conclave it does not deepen democracy. It monetises it.

Democratic legitimacy rests upon a fragile framework, a fiduciary faith between the governed and those who govern. This framework demands not merely representation but relentless reasoning, rigorous responsibility and radical transparency. Had it been passed, the financial consequences for the ordinary taxpayer would have been staggering, permanent and almost entirely absent from the national conversation that this decision urgently deserves. The financial fallout for the everyday earner is staggering, systemic and silently sanctioned.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 introduced in the special session commencing was meant to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 seats (maximum 550 allowed) to 816 (maximum 850), adding by about half. Simultaneously, every state Assembly was set to swell, stretch and swell again by roughly 50 percent, producing over 2,000 additional legislators—in practice, a permanent, protected, perpetually-payable political proliferation funded entirely by taxpayers who were neither notified nor nudged.