Trump tariffs target India again

In the long arc of democratic history, the spectacle of the world’s richest democracy systematically hounding the world’s largest and fastest-growing democracy should provoke more than routine diplomatic furore. It should force a reckoning with what power has become when it confuses leverage with leadership. Donald Trump has turned the instruments of diplomacy into tools of coercion and intimidation. That coercion has fixated with particular intensity on India. Trade and commerce have been weaponised. Trump has converted them from a means of building consensus into a blunt instrument for dictating the terms of trade and imposing asymmetrical pressure on any partner that fails to yield at once.

The result is not statecraft, but a sustained campaign of economic destabilisation that undermines the very norms of reciprocity upon which stable international relations are built. The latest and most provocative action arrived last week, hours after the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham at Washington National Cathedral, where Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Benjamin Netanyahu stood among the mourners, when the US Senate voted 86-12 to advance the Graham’s legislation, Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

The legislation authorises secondary tariffs of up to 100 percent on countries that continue to purchase Russian oil and gas. An earlier draft had explicitly named India, China, Slovakia, Hungary and Azerbaijan as targets. Trump’s fear and favour were clearly reflected in the provisions of the Act. It carefully exempted 15 European nations still importing Russian gas on the grounds that their volumes represented a smaller and declining share of demand.