Who controls and dictates NGOs?

Power has always been suspicious of power it cannot control. Governments derive their authority from the ballot, yet they have never been entirely comfortable with institutions that influence society without seeking its vote. Civil society was created to correct the State, not compete with it, and to persuade, not coerce. When that boundary begins to disappear, even a charitable mission can acquire an undefined and suspicious political identity and turn itself into a parallel centre of power. India is now witnessing that uneasy collision between an elected government and a gargantuan cohort of non-governmental organisations, described by some as the Third Sector.

The immediate confrontation is over the BJP government’s proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The BJP and the Sangh parivar have long regarded sections of the NGO establishment as instruments for perpetuating Western cultural influence and diminishing India’s civilisational symbols. More recently, BJP leaders alleged that foreign-funded organisations also played a role in the youth protests. The present legislative push is therefore being projected as a mechanism to prevent misuse of foreign money and impose greater transparency. The opposition sees it as an attempt to choke institutions critical of the saffron establishment. Minority groups, particularly Christian organisations, fear that legitimate schools, hospitals and charities could be trapped in an increasingly rigid regulatory regime.

India is possibly the world’s largest and certainly one of its cosiest habitats for NGOs. A government-commissioned study estimated their number at 33 lakh in 2009, roughly one organisation for every 400 Indians. The figure is old and international comparisons remain difficult because countries classify and register NGOs differently. Yet, even that historical estimate reveals the extraordinary scale of India’s voluntary sector.