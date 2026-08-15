Egoistic encounters paralyse Parliament

Democracy does not die only when elections are abandoned. Or governments are overthrown, or constitutions are suspended. It can also be crippled when the constitutional institutions created to make democracy work stop performing the functions for which they were designed. It also breaks down when argument is replaced by assertion, negotiation by confrontation, and deliberation by the arithmetic of a majority. Democracy without a constructive chaos acquires the contours of an invisible dictatorship.

A healthy democracy rests on three essential Ds: dialogue, debate and deliberation. After which a fourth D, decision, must follow, whether by majority or consensus. The purpose of the first three is not to prevent the fourth, but to ensure that when a decision is finally taken, it has been tested against competing arguments and subjected to public scrutiny. The cardinal principle of a robust democratic architecture is well settled. The opposition must have its say. The government must have its way.

India is just killing this spirit. The just-concluded monsoon session exposed the malaise. Eleven Bills were passed by both the Houses. Seven of them received five minutes or less of discussion in the Lok Sabha, a total of 28 minutes. Nine of the 11 were passed with no member speaking except the minister in charge.

The last day of the session captured the decline perfectly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. Home Minister Amit Shah was present after weeks of opposition demand that he answer questions about police action against students. The Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and senior colleagues were present, too. Yet the House could not turn that gathering into a debate.