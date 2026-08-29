Modi's great game: Friends, freedom, power

The real test of power is not whether the powerful want someone’s friendship; it is whether they can live with one’s independence. The real measure of a nation’s diplomatic imperium is not how many formidable leaders it can embrace, but how far its own choices begin to constrain theirs.

India has arrived at that uncomfortable moment. As world’s fourth largest economy with 1.4 billion people, India is no longer a mendicant at the high table of world politics. It’s one of the powers that can alter the balance around it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meetings this week with Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek and with Xi Jinping and, yet again, followed by Xi’s expected presence at the BRICS summit in New Delhi, matter far beyond diplomacy.

For a decade, Modi has cultivated Putin and Xi while drawing India closer to Washington. Donald Trump has disrupted that architecture with punitive tariffs, coercive bargaining and transactional diplomacy. India is no longer being asked simply to choose friends. It is being tested on whether she can choose an autonomous course of action without losing any one of them.

The record of Modiplomacy with Putin and Xi is extraordinary. But the balance sheet is uneven. Modi and Putin have met at least 20 times since Modi came to power. Their relationship has survived Ukraine, Western sanctions and India’s partnership with America because defence, energy and institutional familiarity give it resilience. With Xi, Modi met repeatedly until Galwan shattered their confidence. They met again at Bali in 2022, Johannesburg in 2023, Kazan in 2024 and Tianjin in 2025. Yet one question refuses to disappear: how can two of Asia’s most powerful leaders meet so frequently and still remain unfriendly?