India’s cities drown in neglect

As the monsoons hit parts of India, citizens brace for yet another nightmare that turns everyday existence into a swamp of misery, danger and utter humiliation. What should be a season of renewal instead unleashes miseries and mayhem. Streets transform into filthy rivers, drains vomit sewage onto roads, live wires dangle like death traps, footpaths vanish under hawkers and rubble, garbage piles fester into mountains, and illegal concrete monsters sprout overnight.

This is not nature’s fury alone. It’s the predictable, man-made catastrophe born of corruption, indifference and criminal neglect by those sworn to serve. It’s an annual festival of fatalities caused by failures on all fronts. India has been pushed into an engineered paralysis.

India’s urban landscape is governed by more than 250 municipal corporations and thousands of municipal councils and nagar panchayats. These bodies—bloated with babus, contractors and politicians locked in a rotten nexus—have presided over the systematic collapse of civic life. Every monsoon exposes their failure with brutal clarity.

Consider the deluges that have become annual rituals. In 2005, Mumbai’s streets swallowed more than 1,000 lives as the Mithi river and silted drains failed spectacularly. Chennai in 2015 saw three-fourths of the city submerged, displacing over 500,000 people amid choked waterways and vanished wetlands. Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and countless tier-2 cities repeat the horror yearly—water-logging that electrocutes pedestrians, stalls traffic for days and turns homes into cesspools. Major drains in Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi lie completely silted, their desilting either botched or abandoned.