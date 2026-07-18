Who silenced India’s protest streets?

There was a time when governments feared the street almost as much as they feared the ballot. Ram Lila Maidan or Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Shivaji Park in Mumbai and Marina Beach in Chennai were not merely public spaces. They were democratic theatres where public anger acquired political legitimacy. A gathering at any one of these venues could alter the national conversation, unsettle governments and compel those in power to listen. Those landmarks remain where they always were. What seems to have disappeared is the citizen’s willingness to occupy them.

The prolonged agitation over paper leaks and electoral issues, later joined by Sonam Wangchuk, has once again drawn attention to this curious transformation. Despite weeks of protest, hunger strikes and expressions of solidarity from sections of the opposition, the movement has struggled to attract the spontaneous participation that once turned a grievance into a national movement. The silence has been striking. Civil society has remained hesitant, public intellectuals have largely stayed away and even those who routinely express outrage on television and social media have shown little inclination to translate indignation into physical participation.

Is this merely the failure of yet another protest? Or does it reflect a deeper alteration in the character of Indian democracy? The paradox is difficult to ignore. India has no shortage of issues capable of provoking public anger. Farmers continue to complain about uncertainty. Young people remain anxious over exams and employment. Allegations of corruption continue to surface. Political discourse has rarely been more polarised. Yet none of these grievances has produced the kind of sustained, nationwide mobilisation that earlier generations regarded as almost instinctive.