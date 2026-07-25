Pradhan’s loss, Rahul’s gain?

Political agitations have often altered the course of governments. Some have overthrown regimes, others have compelled policy reversals, and a few have forced powerful governments to sacrifice ministers in order to contain public anger. That is what unfolded in New Delhi this weekend. The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is more than an administrative reshuffle. It is the first time in 12 years that sustained public agitation, reinforced by relentless Opposition pressure, has culminated in the exit of a Cabinet minister in Narendra Modi’s government.

Predictably, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi described the resignation as “a victory of India’s youth”. The BJP rejected that interpretation, maintaining that the government had acted in the larger interest of students. Between these competing political narratives lays the more important question: does this resignation represent an isolated concession, or has it punctured the aura of political invincibility that the Modi government has carefully cultivated over a decade? Or has it revived a demoralised opposition led by Rahul Gandhi?

Rahul sat cross-legged on a dharna outside the Prime Minister’s residence on a sweltering Delhi afternoon, flanked by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as chants of “Pradhan hatao” rolled across Jantar Mantar barely a kilometre away. For weeks, the scene had repeated itself: tear gas drifting over crowds of coaching-hub students, baton charges scattering demonstrators near Parliament and a knot of opposition leaders taking turns at the microphone to demand the head of Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper-leak scandal. On Saturday, the demand was met. Pradhan resigned. For a government that has spent 12 years perfecting the art of never blinking, it was a rare visible embarrassing retreat.