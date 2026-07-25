Pradhan’s loss, Rahul’s gain?

Political agitations have often altered the course of governments. Some have overthrown regimes, others have compelled policy reversals, and a few have forced powerful governments to sacrifice ministers in order to contain public anger. That is what unfolded in New Delhi this weekend. The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is more than an administrative reshuffle. It is the first time in 12 years that sustained public agitation, reinforced by relentless Opposition pressure, has culminated in the exit of a Cabinet minister in Narendra Modi’s government.
Predictably, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi described the resignation as “a victory of India’s youth”. The BJP rejected that interpretation, maintaining that the government had acted in the larger interest of students. Between these competing political narratives lays the more important question: does this resignation represent an isolated concession, or has it punctured the aura of political invincibility that the Modi government has carefully cultivated over a decade? Or has it revived a demoralised opposition led by Rahul Gandhi?
Rahul sat cross-legged on a dharna outside the Prime Minister’s residence on a sweltering Delhi afternoon, flanked by sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as chants of “Pradhan hatao” rolled across Jantar Mantar barely a kilometre away. For weeks, the scene had repeated itself: tear gas drifting over crowds of coaching-hub students, baton charges scattering demonstrators near Parliament and a knot of opposition leaders taking turns at the microphone to demand the head of Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper-leak scandal. On Saturday, the demand was met. Pradhan resigned. For a government that has spent 12 years perfecting the art of never blinking, it was a rare visible embarrassing retreat.
The resignation matters less for the man than for the precedent. The first Cabinet rank ministerial resignation extracted by public pressure in Modi’s entire tenure as both Chief Minister and Prime minister. Pradhan’s exit breaks an unbroken run and was won through an unusual convergence: Rahul and Congress leading dharnas and parliamentary disruption, regional allies from the Samajwadi Party to the Trinamool Congress joining in, education activist Sonam Wangchuk sustaining a 26-day hunger strike, and a youth-driven protest movement calling itself the Cockroach Janta Party mobilising students who had never previously engaged with party politics. Rarely has street pressure, parliamentary pressure, and civil-society pressure aligned so tightly against a single BJP minister.
There is a pointed irony here for the BJP. The very toolkit it once accused the Congress-led UPA of being fatally vulnerable to sustained opposition agitation, middle-class outrage, and street pressure forcing a minister’s exit, has now claimed one of its own.
Under Manmohan Singh, roughly half a dozen ministers resigned under comparable pressure over the UPA’s decade in office: A Raja over the 2G spectrum scam, Ashwani Kumar and Pawan Kumar Bansal within the same fortnight in 2013, and Dayanidhi Maran, Shashi Tharoor and Virbhadra Singh, among others. The BJP spent years mocking that pattern as proof of UPA’s corruption and disarray. Now the NDA has surrendered its own minister to precisely the same kind of pressure it once claimed to be immune to.
Yet, whether this genuinely strengthens the opposition or simply proves how thoroughly Modi’s government otherwise controls the narrative is a harder question. One resignation does not undo 12 years of electoral dominance, and the government’s own framing offers a counter-narrative: Pradhan resigned, in his own words “in the larger interest of students”, not as an admission of guilt. Modi has not conceded any deeper systemic failure in the examination system.
The CBI probe now underway, the cancelled exam and the re-test may end up appearing as decisive government action rather than capitulation, particularly once the news cycle moves on. Sceptics note that the BJP has weathered far larger controversies without conceding ground, and that a single resignation, however symbolically loaded, is a thin reed on which to build a national opposition revival. Modi’s personal approval and the BJP’s organisational machine remain, by most measures, substantially intact.
Still, political observers are reading the moment as more than symbolic. It is the first tangible scalp Rahul has claimed in a career defined more by slogans than outcomes. For Congress strategists, the lesson is that grievance politics, when fused with an issue that touches middle-class aspiration directly—a rigged exam, a stolen future—can still move the needle against an otherwise dominant BJP. Will it work in the coming state elections?
The real test now shifts to Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due in 2027. Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple have already positioned themselves alongside Rahul and Priyanka at these protests, reviving the “UP ke ladke, UP ki ladkiyan” pairing from earlier campaigns that delivered disappointing returns at the ballot box. Congress strategists will now try to convert Pradhan’s resignation into a template: proof that the government can be made to bend and a rallying point for the same student and middle-class constituencies who felt betrayed by the NEET fiasco.
Whether that translates into votes is a different matter. Uttar Pradesh’s electorate has historically prioritised infrastructure, welfare delivery and Yogi Adityanath’s law-and-order narrative over single-issue grievances, and past agitations, from the 2019-20 citizenship protests to the farm-law stir, generated enormous street energy without dislodging the BJP at the ballot box.
History suggests both readings are plausible simultaneously. The 1974 JP movement began with a comparatively narrow grievance in Bihar and Gujarat before snowballing into a national anti-Indira wave that produced the 1977 defeat. The India Against Corruption movement of 2011-12 forced ministerial resignations and dented UPA’s moral authority, yet its direct electoral beneficiary was a new party, AAP. But nationally, the BJP was the beneficiary as Modi became Prime Minister. The Congress hopes Pradhan’s exit could mark the beginning of a similar chain reaction, or it could remain an isolated concession that Modi’s government successfully neutralises before the next election cycle begins.
Political authority begins to erode not when a minister resigns, but when citizens discover that even the most powerful government can be compelled to respond to public pressure. Whether Rahul and his allies can convert that single, hard-won victory into durable political capital, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, will determine if July 25, 2026, is remembered as the moment the opposition finally found its footing, or as a rare, contained exception in an otherwise unbroken run of BJP dominance.
Read all columns by Prabhu Chawla
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