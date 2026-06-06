Delhi duel: Modi’s might, INDIA’s despair

Indian democracy is at a perilous crossroads. It stands before a contest of giants and ghosts. On one side is a political colossus fortified by leadership, organisation and the formidable privileges of power. On the other is an opposition haunted by indecision, hobbled by scarcity and struggling to articulate a compelling alternative.

The meetings of the INDIA bloc on June 8 and the NDA chief ministers on June 10 are not ordinary political appointments. They are milestones in a widening struggle that could determine the balance of power in the republic for the rest of the decade. They dramatise an unequal contest that will shape the nation’s politics until 2029 and beyond.

The INDIA bloc convenes on Monday in an atmosphere of barely concealed despondency. The recent West Bengal assembly verdict has left its constituents nursing deep wounds. Once touted as the only viable counter to the BJP’s national dominance, the alliance now looks more like a loose confederation of regional satraps than a national alternative.

Attendance itself tells the story of fracture. The Congress, as the convenor, will be present in strength, represented by Rahul Gandhi and senior office-bearers. Mamata Banerjee is expected to fly in from Kolkata, Akhilesh Yadav from Lucknow, and possibly Tejashwi Yadav on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party may send a senior leader to avoid further embarrassment after recent setbacks in Punjab and Delhi. Crucially absent will be two pillars that once lent the alliance ideological heft and southern ballast.