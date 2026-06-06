Delhi duel: Modi’s might, INDIA’s despair

Indian democracy is at a perilous crossroads. It stands before a contest of giants and ghosts. On one side is a political colossus fortified by leadership, organisation and the formidable privileges of power. On the other is an opposition haunted by indecision, hobbled by scarcity and struggling to articulate a compelling alternative.
The meetings of the INDIA bloc on June 8 and the NDA chief ministers on June 10 are not ordinary political appointments. They are milestones in a widening struggle that could determine the balance of power in the republic for the rest of the decade. They dramatise an unequal contest that will shape the nation’s politics until 2029 and beyond.
The INDIA bloc convenes on Monday in an atmosphere of barely concealed despondency. The recent West Bengal assembly verdict has left its constituents nursing deep wounds. Once touted as the only viable counter to the BJP’s national dominance, the alliance now looks more like a loose confederation of regional satraps than a national alternative.
Attendance itself tells the story of fracture. The Congress, as the convenor, will be present in strength, represented by Rahul Gandhi and senior office-bearers. Mamata Banerjee is expected to fly in from Kolkata, Akhilesh Yadav from Lucknow, and possibly Tejashwi Yadav on behalf of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party may send a senior leader to avoid further embarrassment after recent setbacks in Punjab and Delhi. Crucially absent will be two pillars that once lent the alliance ideological heft and southern ballast.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has signalled it will stay away, still smarting from what it sees as Congress’s tacit support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government in Tamil Nadu. Left parties such as the CPI(M), CPI and their smaller allies are equally unlikely to turn up, having publicly accused the Congress of betraying secular principles in the south.
The boycott is not mere sulking; it is a declaration that the glue holding INDIA together has begun to dissolve. The agenda for June 8 is therefore defensive by design. Leaders will review the post-Bengal “doom”, as one strategist privately called it. Expect a litany of attacks on the Centre: persistent paper leaks that have destroyed the futures of millions of students, an economy that continues to post impressive headline numbers while job creation lags, power cuts even in summer, and a foreign-exchange squeeze triggered by volatile global commodity prices and an overvalued rupee.
The tone will be aggressive, even shrill. Rahul is likely to frame the meeting as the beginning of a renewed ideological battle—Modi’s majoritarianism versus the Constitution’s promise of pluralism. For the divided and fragmented opposition, Rahul isn’t yet a successful leader to lead it. But they still trust his roaring Rahulism, another version of welfarism. Yet, beneath the rhetoric lies an uncomfortable truth: the alliance has no single leader, no common minimum programme beyond anti-Modi sentiment, and precious few resources to match the BJP’s war chest. It is a gathering of the aggrieved, not the ascendant.
The June 10 NDA conclave is less a forum for policy than a pageant of personality and still lesser a workshop of ideas than a worship service for leadership. It will showcase a party determined to convert political success into supremacy, victory into virtuosity, dominance into destiny. Chief ministers will take turns polishing the legend of the “invincible leader” and the indefatigable Prime Minister whose shadow stretches across both government and party. As Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand and Punjab edge towards electoral battle, the objective is not merely mobilisation but demoralisation not simply winning votes but occupying minds.
On one side stands Narendra Modi, the master communicator who has fused development, cultural nationalism and welfare delivery into an electorally potent cocktail. On the other is Rahul Gandhi, who has spent years trying to reinvent himself as the voice of the marginalised, yet continues to be dogged by questions of leadership and dynastic baggage. The INDIA bloc will demonise Modi as an authoritarian figure presiding over institutional erosion and economic exclusion.
The NDA will portray the opposition as a collection of dynasts and regional opportunists incapable of offering a positive agenda. Both sides are preparing not merely for the next election, but for the final battle of 2029, when Modi would be in his mid-seventies and the question of succession within the BJP will become unavoidable.
Yet, the deeper story is structural. The ruling party has converted incumbency into a self-reinforcing cycle: welfare schemes create beneficiaries, beneficiaries deliver votes, votes legitimise further centralisation of power and resources. The opposition, by contrast, remains trapped in a vicious cycle of defeat, desertion and debt. State units that lose power see funds dry up; leaders defect; cadres lose morale.
The conclaves will set the political script for the next three years. The NDA will seek to convert its organisational muscle and narrative mastery into an aura of inevitability, transforming victory into virtual veto power. The INDIA bloc, meanwhile, will attempt to stitch together a patchwork of regional resistance strong enough to deny the BJP a clean sweep in the states and keep alive the prospect of a fractured verdict in 2029.
The road ahead is clear but steep. The opposition must fill its leadership void, forge a coherent economic message that speaks to both aspiration and anxiety, and rebuild trust among an electorate growing increasingly impatient with drift and disarray. The ruling alliance, for its part, must guard against the perils of triumphalism. Political juggernauts often stumble when they mistake popularity for permanence and dominance for destiny.
History offers a sobering lesson. Democracies rarely die in a dramatic detonation; they decay through the slow suffocation of dissent and the steady shrinking of choice. Next week’s twin conclaves will not determine India’s fate. They will merely illuminate how lopsided the landscape has become—one camp marching with momentum, the other scrambling for a map. The larger question is whether the weaker side can summon the will, the wit and the unity to level the field before 2029. Ultimately, Indian voters will decide whether they prefer the comfort of a chorus led by a single commanding voice or the cacophonous vitality of genuine competition. The crossroads has arrived. The choice remains theirs, provided the choice itself survives.
Read all columns by Prabhu Chawla
Prabhu Chawla
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
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