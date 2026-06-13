Awesome foursome rattles BJP

Their reward, under the delimitation exercise scheduled after the next census, is a diminished share of parliamentary representation. The current formula prizes raw population numbers above all else. They feel success in governance is penalised; demographic expansion is rewarded. For the South, this is not an administrative footnote. It is a constitutional contradiction that turns federal equity on its head.

Revanth Reddy, 56, has given this contradiction its sharpest national articulation. His proposed hybrid formula—half the seats allocated by population, half by economic contribution—does not invent new principles. It lifts that recognition from budgetary arithmetic into the architecture of the Lok Sabha itself. In doing so, he has transformed a regional anxiety into a constitutional question that any serious federal democracy must eventually confront. He has become the public face of the delimitation argument and possesses both the stamina and the political runway to sustain it across cycles.

Each leader supplies a capability the others cannot replicate. At 62, Satheesan functions as the bloc’s intellectual and moral anchor. A practising lawyer and six-time legislator who rebuilt the Congress in Kerala through patient, principled work rather than inherited advantage, he carries the authority of demonstrated clean governance. Satheesan supplies the steady calibration of principle.

Shivakumar, at 64, is the indispensable organisational engine. An eight-time legislator with unmatched command of booth-level mobilisation and alliance arithmetic, he rescued the Congress in Karnataka from near-extinction and converted survival into stable governance. Karnataka is not merely another southern state; it is the physical and political bridge to the peninsula. Any formation that aspires to national consequence must pass through that gateway. Shivakumar guards it with institutional memory, personal relationships and the unglamorous machinery of power.

Joseph Vijay, at 51, remains the most disruptive element. He entered politics without dynasty, without prolonged apprenticeship inside an established party and without the ideological scaffolding that usually organises Tamil Nadu’s contests. He converted a cultural phenomenon into a governing majority that now controls the South’s largest economy and largest parliamentary contingent—39 Lok Sabha seats. His presence at the Niti Aayog table in his first term signals that Tamil Nadu’s historic ambivalence toward active engagement with national structures has shifted. More importantly, he commands a cross-community base that conventional categories struggle to contain. These four capabilities are not interchangeable.