Are you and I Indian citizens?

The question stings even sharper now than it did a year ago. Seventy-nine years after independence, after every flag-hoisting promise of a confident Indian Republic, after billions poured into digital identities that were sold as the unbreakable chain linking every Indian to the nation, Indians are still left clutching documents that the State itself now treats as scraps of paper in the rain. A year back, the Bombay High Court tore through the illusion with brutal clarity when it denied bail to an accused infiltrator and declared that Aadhaar, PAN and voter ID prove nothing about citizenship. The Supreme Court, in parallel proceedings, echoed the same cold truth about Aadhaar.
The torment began from there. If these tokens of belonging collapse under legal scrutiny, then what remains of the India Bharatiyas thought they were part of? That wound has now been ripped open wider by the ministry of external affairs. On Passport Seva Divas, it announced that the Indian passport is nothing more than a travel document and carries no conclusive weight as proof of citizenship. The very ministry that issues this document under the Passports Act has chosen to publicly detach it from the citizenship the Act was written to protect.
The torment deepens because this is not some distant legal quibble. It is the State reaching into the pocket of every citizen who has ever queued at a Passport Seva Kendra, submitted biometrics, and walked out believing the blue booklet affirmed their place in the nation. The Passports Act itself was framed in the language of belonging. Its preamble categorically states that passports would be given to those who are citizens of India.
These opening words make this purpose unmistakable. Yet, the MEA now tells ordinary Indians that the passport they carry as the face of the nation proves nothing about who they are. This is not evolution of law. It is escalation of the same betrayal the courts exposed a year ago.
Then, plastic and digital tokens were stripped of meaning. Now, India’s most solemn travel document is added to the pile of hollow proofs. The torture is not abstract. It lives in the quiet panic of families whose roots reach back to undivided India, whose papers vanished with Partition and time, and who now wonder whether even the passport they renewed last year will survive the next verification drive.
The contradictions cut deeper than any courtroom observation. When the same MEA appoints heads of missions to represent India in foreign capitals, it hands them diplomatic passports on the strength of service records and the ordinary Indian passports it now disowns. Foreign governments accept these credentials without asking for extra proof of nationality.
Elected members of Parliament and state Assemblies declare their citizenship through nomination papers backed mainly by voter registration certificates. No separate citizenship certificate is demanded or produced. If neither the passport nor the voter ID can establish that someone is Indian, how do these officials qualify to speak for the country or make its laws? The State extends quiet presumptions to those who govern while demanding ever more elusive proof from those who are governed. This asymmetry leaves ordinary citizens exposed while shielding the political class.
Political reactions have only sharpened the divide. Opposition leaders have seized on the MEA statement as proof of deliberate confusion. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described it as “an attempt to create an atmosphere of suspicion against every Indian so that the government can justify its voter-list purges”. West Bengal’s former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went further, calling the clarification “a dangerous game that questions the very identity of citizens who have lived here for generations”. Leaders from the INDIA bloc have echoed this, arguing that the timing is no coincidence.
With voter-list revisions active in Bihar and West Bengal, they see the MEA intervention as a way to soften public resistance to stricter scrutiny by first undermining faith in existing documents. Government and BJP voices have pushed back with equal force, insisting the clarification is nothing new. A BJP spokesperson dismissed the outrage as “opposition mischief” aimed at distracting from the government’s efforts to clean electoral rolls of illegal entries.
However, a section of the BJP leadership has privately echoed that the MEA’s “elitist” framing has created unnecessary domestic trouble, damaging the government’s image at a time it is performing strongly on other fronts. They believe the statement should have come from the home ministry, which actually handles citizenship, rather than from diplomats who do not understand the political sensitivities involved. These competing narratives have left citizens caught in the crossfire.
The numbers reveal the scale of the confusion. Only about 2.5 percent of Indians hold passports. The government spent over Rs 12,000 crore building Aadhaar as the ultimate biometric link to existence. It is mandatory for banking, taxation and travel. Yet when the question turns to citizenship, the same system is dismissed as irrelevant.
The Register of Citizens, the one document prepared after systematic government diligence every decade, remains frozen since 2011. A young professional applying for a job abroad now wonders whether her or his passport will be enough. The impact travels beyond borders. When India’s own government signals that its passport does not prove nationality, foreign immigration authorities gain fresh licence to demand extra verification from Indian travellers, students and professionals.
Identity has been turned into perpetual interrogation. Citizenship has been reduced to suspicion. The latest blow has turned private anxiety into public policy. It arrives at a moment when the home ministry remains silent on the larger question of what actually constitutes proof of citizenship. The result is a system that demands evidence it knows millions cannot easily produce and then dismisses the evidence it has itself created. The motive appears less about doctrinal purity and more about manufacturing ambiguity at a politically charged juncture.
India needs to end this democratic disgrace. It must issue like the US and Germany, a single, sovereign citizen card under the Citizenship Act that conclusively establishes nationality, voter eligibility and identity in one secure document.
Other nations resolved this long ago. India has spent decades and vast sums building fragmented systems that the State itself can declare hollow at will. Until that single card exists, crores of Indians will continue to clutch their documents like charms, only to be told they are nothing more than scraps of plastic. The cruellest truth remains. After 79 years of freedom, the question of who is an Indian still drifts unanswered, haunting the very idea of India. As of now, I am a voter. But what about the future?
Read all columns by Prabhu Chawla
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
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