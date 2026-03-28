India at crossroads of global trust

Diplomacy is not a game for amateurs, but for hardened professionals who master the art of converting failure into success. The recent episode in which Pakistan outmanoeuvred India in the global battle of perceptions makes this truth painfully, even humiliatingly, clear. Well-spoken and well-turned-out diplomats turned semi-politicians like S Jaishankar may have delivered intellectually superior speeches that win applause in think-tank halls, yet they have failed to secure for India its due status in the global order.

Jaishankar may dazzle seminar rooms with erudite eloquence, but on the world stage he is not taken seriously precisely because he lacks the domestic political mandate that only an elected leader can command. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally engaged with over a dozen world leaders in a frantic push for de-escalation, Islamabad, long dismissed in New Delhi as a “failed state” harbouring terrorists, has stolen the global spotlight.

The opposition has seized the moment, launching a blistering assault on the government’s foreign policy, accusing career diplomats of playing safe, visibly aligned with the West, and forever angling for a better posting and squandering India’s hard-won stature as the voice of the Global South. The charge is stark: insulated from domestic political realities and wedded to a rigid, pro-West tilt, these career diplomats have left India sidelined, while Pakistan’s Field Marshall Asim Munir brokers talks from Islamabad.