Exit polls: Paid prophecy, not psephology

Psephology, in its proper pedigree, is a careful craft. It descends from the calculations of Pierre-Simon Laplace and the scruples of statistics within the sober study of political science. The exit polls India witnessed last week showed psephology as pantomime. Over a dozen organisations including CVoter, Axis My India, Today’s Chanakya, Matrize, CNX and P-MARQ produced seat projections, vote share estimates and detailed caste-wise breakdowns across states as diverse and complex as West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

The running theme was near-identical. The BJP was positioned for substantial gains across multiple states. Some agencies appeared a full day after the final phase of polling concluded not one of these agencies disclosed its ownership structure, named its institutional backer, declared its client relationships with state governments or political parties, or published its methodology. They appeared, pronounced and disappeared to be recalled by the same channels at the next election, regardless of accuracy.

Their chief qualification seemed less methodological mastery and more media malleability: the readiness to rehearse results before the real results arrived. The historical record on accuracy is not flattering. In the 2021 West Bengal elections, the aggregated poll of polls estimated the TMC would win approximately 156 seats and the BJP approximately 121 in a 294-seat assembly. The actual result was TMC 215, BJP 77. The exit polls underestimated the TMC by about 60 seats and overestimated the BJP by more than 40—a collective structural failure, not a marginal rounding error. In the 2024 Haryana elections, every major agency projected a decisive Congress majority of 44-65 seats with the BJP trailing at 15-28. The BJP won 48 seats and returned to power for an unprecedented third consecutive term.