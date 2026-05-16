Tehran, Moscow must walk the talk

Russia’s Sergey Lavrov performed the same act with greater precision. He drew a pointed distinction between Pakistan’s current role as facilitator of short-term US-Iran dialogues and India’s vastly superior credentials for long-term, structural mediation. “If they seek a long-term mediator between Iran and its Arab friends,” he observed, “this role could be played by India, considering its vast diplomatic experience and international standing.” He also suggested that India as BRICS chair could host preliminary conversations between Iran and the UAE to forestall future hostilities, leveraging relationships built across decades of careful, patient diplomacy. These were not throwaway pleasantries. They were careful, calibrated affirmations precise in their praise, precise in their pointlessness.

For both nations had already made their choices. And India was conspicuously absent from them. Since the US-Israeli strikes in February that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and triggered a catastrophic spiral of missile barrages, a fragile ceasefire and a de facto blockade of Hormuz, India had signalled its readiness to intervene at every available turn. Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated de-escalation from the very first day, drawing on historical relations with Iran rooted in three decades of energy cooperation and a deep cultural affinity. It offered back-channel facilitation. It offered mediation plainly, repeatedly, without condition as the one power capable of speaking credibly to all sides without the taint of ideological alignment. The offer was neither accepted nor acknowledged. Instead, Tehran turned to Islamabad.

Pakistani mediation produced the April 2026 ceasefire framework. America-Iran talks were hosted in Islamabad on April 11-12. Iranian ministers made multiple visits to Pakistan, shuttling proposals across a fragile diplomatic corridor and personally sustaining the truce through repeated high-level engagement. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seized the moment with characteristic fanfare, declaring it “a matter of pride for the nation” that Pakistan had brought the US and Iran to the table after 47 years of estrangement. Congratulatory calls flooded in from European capitals, Gulf monarchies and Asian diplomatic missions.

In India, the reaction was sharp and unsparing. Strategic analysts and opposition voices alike demanded answers: why had India, with its deeper historical leverage with Tehran, superior infrastructure, broader global credibility and genuine desire for regional stability, been kept away from the high table? The choice of Islamabad as venue deepened the affront. The message was unmistakable: tactical convenience had been allowed to trump strategic partnership, and India had been made to watch from the gallery. Moreover, Iran’s decision to impose broader restrictions on movements through the Straits of Hormuz compounded this duplicity and disrupted supplies, and aggravated India’s energy calculations in ways other nations largely avoided a disparity that carried the unmistakable scent of deliberate pressure.