Resurrect the temple of democracy

Democracy means government by discussion, but it is only effective if you can stop people talking,” Clement Attlee once observed. Were the old statesman to survey the current aerobics of Indian democracy, he might have revised his aphorism. The malady afflicting the world’s most populous democracy is not that its politicians talk too much, but that they have forgotten how to talk to one another. They scream endlessly from rally stages and through the shrill echo chamber of social media.

As an unfortunate fall out, one hallowed chamber built for that conversation stands sullen, silent and too often adjourned. Government by discussion has quietly mutated into government by denunciation. As a consequence, the talking democracy so painstakingly built by the republic’s founders is perilously close to becoming a fighting one.

The political shenanigans for the past few weeks symbolise degeneration. On November 2, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, smarting from the Prime Minister’s barbed insinuation that forces within the country were peddling lies and fomenting instability, flung down a flamboyant gauntlet. He demanded an open debate with Narendra Modi, at any venue of the Prime Minister’s choosing. A day later he renewed the taunt, “Daro mat, debate me,” offering, with unmistakable irony, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as umpire.

The ruling establishment answered with a scornful counter challenge. Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the government was ready to summon a special session of Parliament on the electoral-roll revision and the incendiary ‘vote chori’ charge, provided the Congress let the House function.

The BJP president branded Rahul a “toolkit” of foreign forces, while the Gandhi scion accused the Prime Minister of holding office through foreign help. Each protagonist loudly invites the other to debate but none of them agrees on the venue.