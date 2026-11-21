Mahatma Gandhi never expected India’s wealthy elite to give up their fortunes. He asked for something subtler and more demanding. He appealed to them to hold their wealth in trust for society as custodians rather than owners. A century and a half earlier, Adam Smith, the high priest of free markets, had warned that “no society can surely be flourishing and happy, of which the far greater part of the members are poor and miserable”. The Mahatma’s moral benchmark and the Scotsman’s cold calculus arrive at the same truth—one every generation of capitalists is tempted to forget. Wealth that does not circulate eventually corrodes the society that created it. Last week, that forgotten truth found an unlikely elocutionist.

For the first time since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded that Indian industry pay back what it had received. The captains of commerce had gathered at Bharat Mandapam for Ficci’s centenary convention in a mood of festive complacency. They expected the customary paean to Viksit Bharat and perhaps a fresh sweetener or two. Instead, they got a public dressing-down. Modi asked them: “Have you increased the salaries of your employees? Have you increased the number of people you employ? No… Your appetite is so enormous that no matter how much you are given, it is never enough.”

Had Rahul Gandhi uttered those words, they would have been brushed aside as the ritual rhetoric of opposition. From Modi, the most business-friendly Prime Minister India has known, they carry the weight of a verdict. Modi’s exasperation is not hard to fathom. India is growing at a brisk 7-8 percent, the fastest pace among major economies.