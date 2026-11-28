The loudest voice is not always the most powerful.

— Attributed to Aesop

History has a way of humbling those who confuse a temporary roar with lasting force. Every generation believes its anger is unprecedented and its instruments invincible. The Cockroach Janta Party believed both. It mistook the sudden amplification of social media for the slower, harder accumulation of political authority. In doing so, it repeated a familiar error: treating the speed of attention as a substitute for the substance of organisation.

On Monday night, its erudite 27-year-old co-convener, Saurav Das, was stopped at the immigration counter of Delhi airport minutes before a midnight flight to London. Officials told him his passport had been flagged. He was due to address the Oxford Union, with lectures lined up at Cambridge, the London School of Economics and Edinburgh. Whether the State acted within the law is now for the Delhi High Court to decide. The episode raises a more uncomfortable question. A movement that claimed to speak for India’s jobless graduates and decaying schools was carrying its case to the cloisters of England while the classrooms of Bihar waited. The symbolism is hard to ignore.

The CJP was a child of social media and it has been judged by social media’s arithmetic. Born on May 16 out of a careless judicial remark that likened unemployed youth to cockroaches, it crossed 20 million Instagram followers within days, more than twice the ruling party’s tally. Television anchors counted its likes; commentators measured its reach. Young Indians marched to Jantar Mantar in Spider-Man masks and turned paper leaks and unemployment into the season’s most shared memes. The speed was real. The scale was real. What proved less durable was the capacity to convert that momentary visibility into sustained pressure.