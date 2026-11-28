The loudest voice is not always the most powerful.
— Attributed to Aesop
History has a way of humbling those who confuse a temporary roar with lasting force. Every generation believes its anger is unprecedented and its instruments invincible. The Cockroach Janta Party believed both. It mistook the sudden amplification of social media for the slower, harder accumulation of political authority. In doing so, it repeated a familiar error: treating the speed of attention as a substitute for the substance of organisation.
On Monday night, its erudite 27-year-old co-convener, Saurav Das, was stopped at the immigration counter of Delhi airport minutes before a midnight flight to London. Officials told him his passport had been flagged. He was due to address the Oxford Union, with lectures lined up at Cambridge, the London School of Economics and Edinburgh. Whether the State acted within the law is now for the Delhi High Court to decide. The episode raises a more uncomfortable question. A movement that claimed to speak for India’s jobless graduates and decaying schools was carrying its case to the cloisters of England while the classrooms of Bihar waited. The symbolism is hard to ignore.
The CJP was a child of social media and it has been judged by social media’s arithmetic. Born on May 16 out of a careless judicial remark that likened unemployed youth to cockroaches, it crossed 20 million Instagram followers within days, more than twice the ruling party’s tally. Television anchors counted its likes; commentators measured its reach. Young Indians marched to Jantar Mantar in Spider-Man masks and turned paper leaks and unemployment into the season’s most shared memes. The speed was real. The scale was real. What proved less durable was the capacity to convert that momentary visibility into sustained pressure.
Six months later, the streets are silent. Since its last protest, Jantar Mantar has not seen its masks again, and no march of comparable scale has followed. The silence invites two interpretations. CJP’s admirers call it a tactical pause after the State’s crackdown and the legal battles that followed. Sceptics see the slow demise that overtakes every agitation that lives on a screen. A pause that stretches into months without a programme, a date or a rallying call stops looking like strategy and starts looking like retreat.
Justifiably, a movement cannot be measured in followers, likes and shares. The new medium can make a leader known overnight. It cannot make him acceptable. It certainly cannot make him desirable as an alternative. Visibility is not legitimacy and a trending hashtag is an audience, not a constituency. A following can be built in a week. A following that will stand in the sun, court arrest and vote for change is built over years through gravitas, sacrifice and a narrative that ordinary citizens find credible. The distinction is not merely tactical; it is structural. A political constituency is assembled only when people accept that the cost of association may be personal.
India’s own history shows what student movements can achieve when they possess these qualities. They have served as instruments of regime change not through violence but through peaceful street agitations. The Navnirman movement against Gujarat Chief Minister Chimanbhai Patel and the anti-Indira Gandhi upsurge led by Jayaprakash Narayan were born out the causes that affected the masses. Each succeeded because its cause was larger than a single grievance, its means were democratic and non-violent, and its leaders had earned their standing on the ground. They did not arrive with ready-made national profiles. They acquired authority by remaining present when the cameras left.
Those movements also produced a generation of national leaders: Lalu Prasad Yadav, Arif Mohammad Khan, Sitaram Yechury, Nitish Kumar, Arun Jaitley, Pramod Mahajan and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, who became India’s youngest chief minister at 33. They later led parties that fought one another for decades. What united them was an apprenticeship served on the pavement and in prison, not on a screen. Their legitimacy was not conferred by an algorithm; it was accumulated through repeated contact with the people they claimed to represent including in conditions of personal risk.
The CJP had none of that class and pedigree. It prided itself on having no hierarchy, but a leaderless movement is also an unstructured one. Its social profile compounded the problem. Its leaders are articulate, educated and personally clean. Its founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was a student at Boston University when the party took off. They are fluent in irony and data. But fluency in the idiom of the global campus is not fluency in India. Hardly any of its faces have queued for rations in Gaya, laboured through a double shift in a Surat mill, or studied in a government school without a toilet.
Applause at Oxford may flatter a movement. It does not persuade the unemployed graduate in Patna, who wants to know who will stand beside him when the lathis fall on them. The gap is not merely one of experience; it is one of credibility. When the messenger’s biography is remote from the daily constraints of those he addresses, the message itself becomes harder to trust under pressure.
Equally striking is the silence of organised youth. The Youth Congress, the student wings of the Left and the Right, and the youth fronts of regional parties, once the training grounds of Indian politics, are conspicuous by their absence from the street. Their leaders now favour five-star conclaves, foreign fellowships and the seminar circuit over sustained agitation. Ideology has yielded to optics, and organisation to Instagram.
This withdrawal has left a vacuum, but a vacuum is not automatically filled by whoever arrives first with the largest online following. The older formations, for all their limitations, at least retained the habit of maintaining local networks and of treating politics as a continuous activity rather than a series of campaigns.
India today is a different country. It is more resilient, socially and economically, than the India of 1974. An open, growing economy offers ambitious young people exits their parents never had: another examination, another visa, another start-up. Grievance alone no longer moves a nation of aspirations. Only a credible alternative does.
In such a setting, a movement that cannot demonstrate either organisational depth or a plausible path from protest to governance will struggle to hold attention beyond the first cycle of outrage. India needs ideologically led youth leaders rooted in the ground. They must know the rural graduate waiting for a recruitment examination that never comes and the urban youth drifting from one contract job to the next. They must fight corruption and favouritism because they have felt their sting.
Such leaders must rise from the dust. They cannot be dropped in as paratroopers, nor conjured by an algorithm. The cockroach endures because it never leaves the ground. A movement that hopes to change India’s rulers through democratic and non-violent means must learn the same lesson.
Read all columns by Prabhu Chawla
Prabhu Chawla
prabhuchawla@newindianexpress.com
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