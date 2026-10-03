Fastest economy, weakest market

Ninety years ago, John Maynard Keynes compared the stock market to a newspaper beauty contest. Readers win not by choosing the prettiest face, but by guessing which face everyone else will choose. In The General Theory he formulated the game's ultimate refinement: “We have reached the third degree where we devote our intelligences to anticipating what average opinion expects the average opinion to be.” Keynes fathomed that prices are verdicts on belief, not inventories of fact. India has spent the past eight weeks relearning his lesson at a ruinous price.

Even a cursory glance at the facts ought to have flattered India. Its economy grew by 7.8 percent between April and June, much faster than every major rival. Its fifty biggest listed companies swelled their profits by 18 percent, the steepest climb in ten quarters. Yet on last Friday, the Sensex closed at 71,910, bruised by its eighth losing week in a row. It was its longest streak of falls since the Covid 2020. The jury of Keynes's contest had studied India's handsome figures and they chose another face.

Both the financial and political costs of the Indian market mayhem were staggering. Since August 5, the index has lost nearly 6,700 points, about 8.5 percent. On a rough reckoning, between ₹30 lakh crore and ₹40 lakh crore of market capitalisations has evaporated. Measured against other emerging markets, India has turned in its weakest performance in more than two decades.

Behind these abstractions stand real people. The stock market clerk in Kanpur and the nurse in Kochi who poured a few thousand rupees each month into an SIP were promised that patience pays. They did not lose their savings in a single terrifying afternoon. They watched them seep away week after weary week. The humiliation lies in the company India kept. In the same weeks the Nasdaq struck a record, Korea's Kospi reclaimed 7,000 and Japan's Nikkei loitered near its summit. Across 2026, Seoul has soared about 68 percent, Tokyo by 29 percent and New York by 13 percent. The Sensex has sunk more than 12 percent in rupees and nearly 18 percent in dollars. All weathered the same war, the same crude and the same Fed. They flourished while India floundered.