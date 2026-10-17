Regime change: Ballot box or street

The Congress refused to surrender. Its leaders claimed that to oppose and to depose is the basic right of every citizen in a democracy. They reminded the ruling party that the very same methods had been used to remove Congress governments in the past. The Congress reminded that the BJP’s own leaders had marched at the front of those processions. Street protest, they argued, is a tried and trusted tool of democratic change all over the free world. The real question is not whether citizens may seek change, but how they go about it.

Indian history of political protests bolsters the argument. During the mid-1970s, Jayaprakash Narayan turned a student agitation in Bihar into a national movement against corruption and the abuse of power. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi responded with the Emergency. The Indian voter responded to her draconian regime by ousting her from power in 1977.

Again, in 1987, the then Defence Minister V P Singh walked out of Rajiv Gandhi’s Cabinet with the Bofors scandal as his weapon. During the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, Rajiv was voted out. Once again, the pattern was repeated in 2012 at Ramlila Maidan, where Anna Hazare’s fasts drained the moral standing of the Manmohan Singh government and set the stage for Modi’s rise in 2014. In each case the target was the Congress. Each agitation also had four vital ingredients: corruption, a credible leader, a slogan that touched the heart, and a common cause that rose above party lines.

Rahul Gandhi has spent the better part of a decade trying to build a similar wave against Modi, with uneven results. He took up one issue at a time, first Rafale, then Adani and Ambani, and most recently the charge of vote chori. Each campaign made an impact, but none grew into a mass movement, because these issues reached the minds of informed voters but rarely entered the homes of ordinary families.