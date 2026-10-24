Bazaar diplomacy will bury American supremacy

“Power always thinks it has a great soul and vast views beyond the comprehension of the weak,” John Adams wrote to Thomas Jefferson two centuries ago. The second President of the US understood what Donald Trump, the 47th, refuses to learn. Power acquired at any price eventually bankrupts the buyer. Last week, Mumbai, emerging India’s corporate abode staged a vivid, almost vaudevillian demonstration of that bitter truth.

On Tuesday last, Secretary of State Marco Rubio with his wife and Ambassador Sergio Gor in tow landed in Mumbai. The ambience was awesome and the symbolism scandalous. Soon after their arrival, America’s 250th birthday was hosted and toasted at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, built by the very business tycoon Washington had come to court.

Next morning, the most powerful diplomat of the most powerful nation was keeping appointments like a salesman making a sales pitch. He along with Gor met both Gautam Adani and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran before he began other official meetings. Neither side said a word about what was discussed.

The irony was impossible to ignore. Adani has spent two years battling an American lawsuit that almost dented his group’s global ambitions. The Tatas, whose flagship TCS developed business for American clients, watched Trump slap a punishing fee on H-1B visas that made sending Indian techies to manage those very clients prohibitively painful. The persons Trumpian establishment wounded were now being wooed by Washington. Few scripts are written with such sardonic symmetry.