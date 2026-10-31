Mandarins and moguls muzzle dissent

Every tyranny begins with a fight over who may speak. Every freedom expires when a coterie of the powerful decides who may listen. Speech is a covenant between the one who utters and the one who hears, and a society is only as free as the ear of its humblest citizen.

The village chaupal, the smoky coffee house and the querulous letters page were imperfect parliaments of the people, raucous and often mistaken; yet, owned by nobody. That popular platform has now been fenced and privatised. People believe that they conversing with one another, but actually they are murmuring through machines that belong to someone else.

Button-driven machines decide in tenebrous silence whose words shall travel and whose shall perish unheard. John Milton pleaded for “the liberty to know, to utter, and to argue freely according to conscience, above all liberties”. The sequencing of his verbs was symbolic. Knowing came first. A citizen denied unfiltered information cannot fashion an honest opinion, and a citizen bereft of honest opinion is not a voter but a vessel. That right to receive, which Indian courts read into Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution, is being hollowed out by two hands in sinister concert—the babu wielding a blocking order and the digital billionaire wielding an algorithm.

The latest confession came from the algorithm itself. Last weekend, X began showing users which of their posts carried a reach-limiting label. One circulating screenshot shows a creator with 229 posts in September, two of them branded as spam by an automated sentinel and hidden from everyone who did not already follow the account. No human scrutiny was done on them and no appeal preceded the punishment. It is like the jailor handing the prisoner a receipt for his own confinement.