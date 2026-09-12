Modi mix of huglomacy and booklomacy

In the gilded corridors of New Delhi’s diplomatic spectacle at Bharatmandpam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again transformed a bilateral encounter into a master class of personalised statecraft. Russian President Vladimir Putin stood in front of the Prime Minister on the opening day of the 18th BRICS Summit when Modi leaned forward and placed in his hands a Russian rendering of the Thirukkural. Those 1,330 Tamil couplets on ethics, virtue, governance, love and the proper conduct of life arrived not as a footnote. It was a yet another marvellous movement in a 12-year symphony of embrace and offering. The tight hug that has become Modi’s signature has now found its intellectual companion in booklomacy. It’s a prepense pairing of physical warmth with Hindu civilisational weight.

Books have seldom altered the arc of treaties. Interests write the fine print, not verses. Yet Modi has demonstrated that objects made in Indian village workshops and printed in Indian languages can carry scholarship into foreign palaces. Indira Gandhi first sent handicrafts abroad decades ago, guided by protocol officers working quietly. Modi has made the ritual public and personal, choreographing each handover so that the photograph becomes part of the visit’s memory for posterity.

The choices of books as gifts trace a clear timeline and motivation. In December 2024 in Moscow, Modi gave Putin a Russian translation of the Bhagavad Gita, invoking St Petersburg’s old appetite for Sanskrit thought. In Bishkek in 2019,he presented Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov,the late economist’s Bibek Debroy’s 10-volume English Mahabharata, an epic of statecraft placed beside Kyrgyzstan’s own Manas cycle.In 2023, during his Washington visit, Modi gave President Joe Biden a first edition of The Ten Principal Upanishads, translated by Purohit Swami and W B Yeats, because Yeats himself had once been captivated by these Vedic texts.