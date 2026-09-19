Last week, the gavel fell with a thunder in Washington. But the echo that followed carried farther than Moscow. Perceptively, the Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 was presented as a measure against the Kremlin. But in reality, it was nothing of that sort. The legislation handed over to the American President discretion to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on the largest buyers of Russian energy. Russia was just an excuse. Actually, both China and India were its prime targets.

This was the Trumpian technique laid bare. It also symbolised a mauling of its 250-year-old genealogy. The US was created to protect democratic values and ensure sovereignty. But the bipartisan resolve to punish rest of the world was not only a defiance of the popular American disapproval of the war against Iran and to save Ukraine, it was an attempt to impose its own terms for global business and strategic engagement.

It wasn’t aimed at seizing a territory. It wrote the terms of an invoice. A presidential mood swing can now achieve what gunboats once did, or missiles and drones are doing now. The sanctions were no more exceptional tools aimed at genuine offenders. The new code treats interdependence itself as a weapon. It means the one who controls the dollar and the world’s largest consumer market can convert another nation’s necessity into leverage. Choosing energy trade with Russia is just an example. Tomorrow, America will pick up something else to enforce its expansionist designs.