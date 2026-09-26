Why is BJP in defensive mode?

Ignorance, the old line goes, is bliss. Bliss turns to blisters when ignorance is the only reply to a threat nobody has troubled to understand. That is the weather over Indian politics now. For the first time in 12 years of power, the Bharatiya Janata Party is answering more than it is asking. A jeering youth revolt, a quarrel over the Election Commission and a campaign against squalid village schools have pushed a party that once wrote the terms of debate into the unfamiliar business of explanation.

The BJP’s long advantage was never simply the vote. It was command of the argument. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity, a complete compendium of welfare and development medals, and his mighty machine faster than any rival’s facilitated the BJP decide what the country discussed. Around it grew a climate of sympathetic television, retired officials offering public praise, fading celebrities discovering sudden conviction and corporate voices that changed colour with the occupant of power. Criticism existed, but rarely set the terms.

That mechanism wasn’t built for post-2014 India. Unlike the voters who rode the first Modi wave, the first-time voters today are driven by memes and algorithms; they have scant patience for sermons about Nehru or the pedigree of an expressway. They do not reject the past as much as they refuse to be moved by it either. Praise for the new dispensation, that once travelled as energy, has frozen.

The reversal can be validated. A top judicial functionary likening unemployed young activists to cockroaches became, almost overnight, a name, a costume and a crowd. The Cockroach Janta Party began as a satire and then walked onto the street. The trigger was a leaked medical entrance test and the demand that the Union education minister resign.