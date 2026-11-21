Politicians tearing up or burning books in public is a threat dressed up as protest. The real audience is the author whose work has displeased power. A book is many things to civilisation: a living deposit of history, an interrogation of present values and an invitation to examine the future as the author sees it. It does not require permission to enter the minds of its readers. And the mind is power’s greatest enemy.

The relevance of books is rarely about paper and ink. It is the idea that offends, or makes insecure, thin-skinned authorities and poorly literate leaders who wish to control what society is permitted to absorb, what it is allowed to question and which thoughts must be feared.

One may disagree with an author’s account of a character, question the interpretation of a historical personality, or challenge the accuracy of particular passages; but these are perfectly legitimate responses to a published work. Tearing up a book at a political event is not a literary review.

Authors, especially biographers, take sides, as we all do. They interpret history through their own experiences, prejudices, convictions and political affiliations. Memoirs become subjective documents containing revelations, omissions, personal grievances, interpretations and sometimes even uncomfortable truths.

These claims certainly deserve scrutiny, inaccuracies deserve correction and conclusions can be challenged by historians, writers and witnesses. No memoir is beyond criticism simply because it is written by a prominent person. On the other side, the author cannot offer a version of history to please every political constituency. The politician who destroys a book in front of TV cameras is warning every aspiring writer, publisher, academic, journalist and historian to think twice before approaching a politically sensitive subject.