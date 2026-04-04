Kings and rulers: When the crown goes to the head

Cut to the present era of grand illusions. Trump maintains that his tariffs are a $600-billion success story. Fact check: the US Supreme Court ruled against it and a trade court ordered refunds. The US-Israel attacks were aimed at ‘obliterating’ Iranian nuclear and missile sites that were claimed to have been ‘obliterated’ in June 2025, too. This week, Trump declared Iran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz or the US would ‘obliterate’ its power plants. Is the war about restoring order as it was before the war itself, which started with the US’s strikes on February 28? The fog of war clouds reason. The US, with its track record in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, should know this better than others.

Trump expressed surprise that Iran attacked other Gulf nations and choked Hormuz. His surprise is incredulous as both his Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified before Congress that Trump had been warned about the fallout. Joe Kent, a MAGA loyalist and chief of counterterrorism, quit urging the president to reverse course as Iran posed “no imminent threat” to the US. Kent said the war was the result of “pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby”.

The question is whether the ruler hears or listens. German Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm II sacked Otto von Bismarck in 1890 as he desired global expansion and Bismarck didn’t agree. He let the treaty with Russia lapse, allowing France, Russia and Britain to come together in World War I. The reasons for Hitler’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 ranged between delusion and economic desperation. A practitioner of segmented lies, Hitler gave his generals a set of reasons and the German people something else.

Leaders with unprecedented victories or fortuitous rise to power often suffer from hubris—a list that includes Margaret Thatcher, George W Bush and Tony Blair in the modern era. In essence, they come to believe their own myths. That produces a domination delusion, which breeds arrogance, contempt for criticism and a sense of impunity. A crisis in such a circumstance triggers ‘bystander behaviour’. In 1968, psychologists John Darley and Bibb Latané found a simple rule: the more people witness something going wrong, the less likely that anyone would intervene. The fiction survives as long as it serves convenience.