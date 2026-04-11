The risks and rewards of de-dollarisation

The Strait of Hormuz is, effectively, the epicentre of geopolitics in 2026. The global economy flinches every time Iran flexes its military muscle to block or allow passage of ships, and with every threatening post as the US and Iran trade words and missiles.

This week, bankers, insurance companies and countries seeking to move their ships through the strait learnt about a new payment system initiated by the Iranians for ships wishing to pass through. Option A: pay $2 million in Chinese yuan. Option B: pay $2 million in crypto. As of Saturday, barely a dozen ships, many of them shadow-Iranian, passed through. There is no record yet of the money collected in yuan or in crypto currencies. Yet, familiar obituaries of the dollar are being scripted yet again.

The role of the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency took root in a deal struck in Saudi Arabia. On July 20, 1974, William Simon, a Wall Street bond trader turned US treasury secretary, met King Faisal at his summer palace in Taif. Simon later also met with Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Finance Minister Mohammed bin Ali Aba Al Khail, and the legendary Oil Minister Ahmed Zaki Yamani to operationalise the idea wrapped as economic cooperation for the world.

The US offered a quid pro quo to the Saudis. The deal: every barrel of Saudi crude would be anchored in US dollars and, in exchange, the US government would offer a security guarantee to the Saudi regime. Smart geopolitics was scaffolded by smart economics—global demand for oil and global pricing in dollars entrenched the domination of the dollar. Five decades later, the ideas of domination by denomination and global currency are losing their sheen.