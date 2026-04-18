Wars, what wars? Markets say don’t worry, be happy

However, the markets are not letting facts ruin a good story. Portfolio values are up even though newsfeeds on touch-screen devices are on fire. It doesn’t matter that over 300 tankers are trapped in the high seas, that lower capacity will keep crude prices higher, that energy inflation and supply disruptions will push interest rates higher for longer. The IMF warns that the war has halted the momentum of global growth; add to it the rise in deficits and debts crippling economies.

The markets are paying scant attention to what might happen. They are weighing in favour of investments in AI infrastructure and shrugging off the impact on job losses, not even the five-digit trimming of the Amazon kind. Indices are on a tear. Soon after Hormuz was declared open, every major stock market in Europe and the US was up, India’s Nifty50 grabbed hope to rise 156 points, the S&P500 hit a new high of 7,147. Even though there was little evidence of free movement, as tracking showed a few tankers passing through the Hormuz Strait, the petro-paper market found reason to celebrate and Brent dipped below $90, the US dollar index rose and gold nudged up.

The whiplash of headlines remained unabated. On Saturday, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Trump was making false claims, that the strait would not stay open if the US blockade continued. Interestingly, Iran’s navy was warning ships over radio that the strait would be opened on the order of the Ayatollah, ‘not some idiot’. By Saturday afternoon, ships and tankers were executing U-turns.

Money moves the mare and markets. Among the mantras often chanted in markets is, ‘Don’t fight liquidity.’ Money poured in by central banks in 2008 and then during Covid is still sloshing around looking for returns. The resilience of Indian indices is propped by monthly systematic investment plan flows of `25,000 crore. Liquidity tends to chase returns—for instance, in gold and silver earlier and in high-interest bonds now. The markets believe that Trump’s tariff war is theatre. If it turns into a tragedy, there is Europe and East Asia doing better than the US. Above all, there is a global belief that AI-led productivity will boost earnings and value. The core thesis: wars and tariffs are temporary; technology and value are permanent.