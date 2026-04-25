Trump’s ‘hellhole’ and the world order of insults

Trump wants Canada to be the 51st state, labelling it a “freeloader” and predicting that “China will eat it alive”. He says Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is irrelevant because “the cartels are running Mexico”. Unfettered by niceties, Trump said at the UN that Brazil will do poorly because “it is led by a man who prefers the failed ideologies”, while Lula da Silva was in the room. He has threatened to invade Nato territory Greenland (effectively Denmark) and mocked Norway over the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Wednesday, Trump mimicked UK PM Keir Starmer, calling him “weak and indecisive”, with a poor choice of friends. When Europe declined to join the conflict with Iran, he branded them “cowards”. Even the Vatican is not exempt. He targeted Pope Leo XIV, stating: “I don’t think he’s doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess.” Why? Because the Pope urged an end to wars.

The obsession for domination is explained by Henri Tajfel’s Social Identity Theory. Individuals define and bolster self-identity by running down others, by redefining their own status as higher and better than others. It has been argued that the ‘hellhole’ rhetoric is crafted to uplift the sentiments of a domestic audience anxious about displacement and distress. Maybe so, but there is no question that insults have lasting consequences.

In Trumpistan, nations are cast, publicly and repeatedly, as liabilities, freeloaders or threats—setting the stage for tariffs, coercive deals and unilateral resets. In this reordered script of power, the insult is the opening bid. Unsurprisingly, the world is left wondering if it was witnessing a masterclass in ‘dominance signalling’ or the messy markers of a cognitive collapse.

The question is not whether this is unprecedented—it plainly is. No American president in the modern era has publicly degraded allies, civilisations and partners at this frequency, with this abandon and at this diplomatic cost. The question is: what explains it? Political analysts may see strategy in Trump’s behaviour—including a madman theory spouted by pundits every time Trump is seen as going off the hinge on tariffs, migration or wars.