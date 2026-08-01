The real disruption is India in transition

It is the best of times. It is the worst of times. Dickens wrote in the past tense, about revolutionary France. India’s paradox is in the present tense. Context defines — and designs — the prospects of prosperity.

India is witnessing five transitions running at once. Family businesses are transferring control and wealth. Business models are migrating from distribution to platforms rearranging who owns the fruits of work. There is a toll-booth model of business—wealth management, wellness coaching, wishful tourism—thriving on public savings. Governments are forced to expand welfare as consumption is bifurcating into a K-shape on rising prices. And artificial intelligence is wrenching the human interface from a sector that absorbed two decades of graduates.

None of this is accidental or contradictory. Different transitions are landing on different people. Each acts on its own. Together they compound. Viewed through GDP, India is resilient, still among the fastest-growing major economies. Viewed through employment, ownership or consumption, the K-shaped economy appears. Beneath the reassuring aggregates, almost every mechanism by which India created wealth over three decades is changing at once.

Big business is morphing as the baton passes across houses—Ambani, Adani, Birla, Goenka, Mittal. The founding generation built for scarcity—ports, power plants, refineries, telecom towers. Most of it built with the State, or sold to it. Their prime asset was political proximity and the craft of extracting clearances, spectrum, land and bank capital. That asset is personal and not passed. What passes on is capital, a portfolio of businesses and, presumably, risk appetite.

The transfer is significant. EY and Julius Baer put India on the cusp of an unprecedented inter-generational wealth transfer, with an estimated $1.5 trillion changing hands over the next decade. Some inheritors would rather run a family office than a plant. The economic payoff is immediate: professional management trims the conglomerate discount, improves capital efficiency and accelerates creative destruction.