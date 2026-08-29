K-shaped shopping basket in two-speed economy

It could be coincidence, correlation or causation. The chief executives of six of India’s largest packaged-goods and retail companies—Hindustan Unilever, Nestlé, Britannia, Godrej Consumer, Colgate-Palmolive and DMart—left their companies in about a year. One does not have to get into a forensic assessment of the persons or the quality of the boards to be mystified.

On Monday, India will know the economy’s growth rate for the April-June quarter—and if forecasts are reliable, the GDP would have grown at around 7.2 percent. That, in the face of global uncertainty, is laudable. Adam Smith had observed, “Consumption is the sole end and purpose of all production.” The mantra suggests that last quarter’s consumption would have been robust. But the boardroom churn suggests that stakeholders are not impressed with the prospect in subsequent quarters.

Drill down the data ladder and the picture begins to look interesting – indeed, it’s complicated. The folks spending to drive home a car or a durable are not spending on daily consumables. Nielsen-IQ reported poor growth in the January-March quarter and company results show an uptick in revenue growth but a troubling stalling of volume and/or value. Raise the question among the pundits and you will be told about hyper-competition triggered by new models, and probably be assailed by jargon ranging from premiumisation to shrinkflation!

The proof of value is best illustrated by the performance of listed entities. It is well known that Nifty50 is one of the weakest indices in the world at present with -1 percent returns for the year. Nifty FMCG is the worst-performing sectoral index at -16 percent and has posted negative returns for the past three years—worse than the much-beleaguered Nifty IT index.