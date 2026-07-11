Urban India: Republic of recurring outrage

India runs on many calendars. The fiscal calendar defines the spend of the exchequer, the academic year for students, the kharif and rabi calendars for farmers, the festival calendar for the soul. There is a fifth calendar that is unprinted and unfailing, observed with the devotion of the faithful. It is the calendar of outrage.

It opens with January and February focused on air pollution. This January, 123 of 148 cities recorded higher-than-recommended PM2.5 levels, and 53 cities figured in the most polluted lists. March arrives with water worries. Taps run dry and tanker mafias rule the roost in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune. By May, it is inverter raj as power outages haunt homes and offices. June brings the rains; July brings the floods. The clouds clear for potholes and craters to show up in August and September. October is open for suggestions, followed by November and December, when the nation returns to smog, stubble burning, winter inversion. Between the recurring surprises, there is the parade of preventable disasters—hotels and hospitals on fire, collapsing flyovers, derailed trains, stampedes at shrines and attacks on hospitals.

The disasters arrive without appointment, but rarely without precedent. The rituals that follow events are as predictable. The visuals surface on social media followed by headlines. Whether the government follows depends on the math of casualties and momentum of opposition—and is usually followed by announcements. This year when the 50 hottest cities of the planet were in India, the minister stayed in the shade and mum.