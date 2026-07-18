Split screen: AI moonshots trip tech hiring

The world is increasingly being illuminated on split screens. One shows the surge of moonshots—of technology, market valuations and capital. The other reveals how those moonshots are tripping tech hiring in India and across the world.

This Thursday, events and headlines split across two screens. On the first screen, you saw earnings of IT companies, billions committed to data centres and agentic artificial intelligence, the buzz of AI-linked revenues and bullish analyst calls. The second screen, seemingly mute, revealed shrinking headcounts, hiring sliding to a two-year low and a quiet decoupling of revenue from employment.

These are stories viewed from different sides of the economy. Check the first screen. The analyst calls were riveted by two alphabets—A & I. TCS, HCL Tech, Wipro and Tech Mahindra posted rising revenues, strong order books and a surge in AI-related earnings. The hurrahs drowned a reality. Rupee revenues did grow in double-digits, topping 14 percent at some firms. But much of that gain was propped up by rupee depreciation. Strip out the exchange-rate effect, and constant-currency revenue growth dips to roughly 1-6 percent, depending on the company.

Now check the second screen. On the face of it, TCS added around 9,000 employees this quarter, but the total headcount of 5.93 lakh is still lower than the 6.13 lakh recorded a year ago. Wipro—which says ‘AI is evolving faster than ever’—announced it will not hire fresh engineering graduates this year. Tech Mahindra‘s headcount stands at 1.46 lakh, down from a year ago; HCL Tech‘s is down by 3,200. If one merges the two screens one could produce an arbitrage index—growth minus headcount growth.