Student protests: Lessons for adults

Regimes rarely choose their nemesis. Sometimes they arrive genetically coded for resilience and success. The Cockroach Janta Party did not choose its own name: the insult on a young people was pronounced from an altitude where words are meant to be weighed before being uttered. Abhijeet Dipke deployed the insult as identity leveraging an old truth: the creature survives everything designed to exterminate it.

The rash comment produced a rash of dissent founded in angst and anger that acquired barricades, tear gas and a hunger strike. The leaks of exam papers year after year are not aberrations but recurrences, and have claimed over a score of lives. The protestors’ demands are quaint for the cynical— accountability, the minister’s resignation, withdrawal of cases, compensation to families of students who died and a system where papers never leak.

No matter the political hue, parties in power harbour contempt for questions, are disdainful of dissent and revel in the complacency of arrogance. On the opening day of the monsoon session thousands marched on Parliament; over a hundred were injured. By Tuesday, the protesters had returned and rebuilt the camp the police had demolished. Mass outrage registered on the Richter scale. The cockroach, as advertised, survived. On Saturday, the arc of power bent before the wall of resistance.

The biographical irony is thick enough to cut. This NDA regime owes much to student politics—nearly a dozen ministers graduated from the ABVP and the JP movement, their careers beginning with the kind of protests they now police. The Prime Minister’s own political formation runs through the Nav Nirman agitation of 1974. The party’s résumé was minted in the anti-Emergency movement amid lathi charges. Confronting its own biopic, the regime chose to wield lathis on those carrying the baton forward, only to retreat.