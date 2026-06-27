Beyond Hormuz and El Niño: Turning ideas into climate relief

Governance in India is afflicted by a kind of retrograde amnesia. Every crisis revives the same lessons, and every calm period shelves intent and ideas. If Newton’s law has a political cousin, it is this: the urge for reform rises with the pressure of crisis, and once the crisis retreats, momentum evaporates.

Now that the Strait of Hormuz is open again, the heated calls for resilience, for transition to renewables and for conservation seem to have fallen silent. But water scarcity is a perennial, all-season urban reality. The systemic response is to treat the structural as cyclical— El Niño, bad monsoon or extreme events.

India is a nation of competing crises and conflicting compulsions. Politics and policy follow a familiar pattern: from hectic rhetoric to insolent drift, leaving the challenge of resilience and resolution for another day. There is no dearth of innovative climate solutions—from geothermal and ocean-wave energy to solar-powered desalination, from AI enabled precision farming to smart urbanisation—that can be adapted and adopted to deliver relief.

Europe is a red-hot zone this week as soaring temperatures notch new highs. To combat heat, cities are deploying district cooling systems. In Paris, water from the Seine is used in cooling networks for major institutions like the Louvre. Toronto’s Deep Lake Water Cooling system draws water from Lake Ontario to cool towers, hospitals and data centres. Stockholm’s district cooling system takes water from the Baltic Sea to onshore heat exchangers to provide ‘free cooling’ to the city grid.While it is tempting to imagine Sabarmati water being used to cool Ahmedabad, India faces far more fundamental problems. The monsoon has arrived, but it is expected to be the weakest in 11 years, with cumulative rainfall so far 42 percent below normal.