Butterfly effect: War, private credit and the next crisis

Theory has it that the flapping of a butterfly’s minuscule wings can cause a typhoon halfway around the world. Indeed, the war in West Asia and the choke-up of the Hormuz Strait is driving the private credit bubble into dire straits. The sultans of spin may conjure up word salads, but there is no escaping the spectre of the next global financial crisis.

Context is critical for comprehending the role of persona in leadership. Julius Caesar observed, “Fingunt simul creduntque”—very simply, some people can invent a reality and believe in it at the same time; in Francis Bacon’s words, the affinity of fiction and belief. US President Donald J Trump can certainly imagine and believe an alternative reality at the same time. The wide chasm between what was intended, what is claimed, what is happening in West Asia is accelerating the transmission of wing speed to precipitate the tornado.

Nothing in the data points makes sense. The war was intended to liberate Iranians. But Iran, defying Trump, replaced one Khamenei with another Khamanei, plausibly more hardline than the father. Trump frequently uses the term ‘obliterated’ to claim military success. And yet, Iranian projectiles continue to find US aircraft in Saudi Arabia and targets in Israel. In 1936, Robert K Merton defined the “unanticipated consequences of purposive social action”. The American sociologist said one of the primary causes was imperious immediacy of interest—pursuing an intended consequence despite being cautioned about grave risks. How Trumpian!