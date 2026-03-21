Trumpflation: The US breaks it, the world pays for it

The war in West Asia, imposed by the US and Israel on the world, is now three weeks old. The reasons for the war—beyond the word salads being served—seem vague and vacuous. The conduct of the campaign is turning out to be a chapter in the book on how not to! A fifth of global energy supplies pass through the Hormuz Strait and strikes on Iran were bound to trigger retaliation and choking of supplies.

The US President claimed, “Nobody expected that. We were shocked.” The surprise is incredulous as Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe testified before Congress that Trump had been warned about the fallout.

The US President came to power promising to ensure affordability. This week, average petrol prices at American pumps edged towards the $4-a-gallon Rubicon and mortgage rates shot past 6.2 percent. Investors found themselves poorer as the S&P500 lost over $1 trillion in market cap in a week, savers exited from exchange-traded funds as gold prices dipped below $4,500 an ounce, and silver slid from the $80s to the $60s. Add to this the $200 billion Trump has asked for to fund his war.

In India, a combination of shortage and higher costs has driven businesses to a pause, migrant workers to community kitchens or home, and gig workers to worrying about fuel costs and the economics of eroding volumes. Last week, investors lost over Rs 13 lakh crore in a day as Nifty50 created a record for single-day fall on March 19. The next day, the rupee hit a record low at 94 to the dollar, creating a bearish spectre. In just three weeks of March, foreign institutional investors have dumped stocks worth over Rs 75,000 crore.

The fear of inflation is global. The monetary committees of the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank met this week. To use a term from ornithology, the doves who promised rate cuts have all turned into hawks, signalling rates will be higher for longer.

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell virtually ruled out a cut, ECB Chief Christine Lagarde warned the outlook for inflation was up and that of growth down, and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the war had put paid to the prospect of a rate cut and even warned about a possible hike.