Trump’s war exposes India’s missed and messed options

India’s governments have for long convinced its people that things get worse before they get better, that crisis is a feel-good factor as it propels action over rumination. Today the country faces its worst energy shock in history. Yet Indians have watched films of this genre before—in the 1970s, 1990s, and even in the new millennium. Every crisis triggers a performative ritual. Leaders gather, committees convene and bureaucrats magically produce an inventory of solutions. But what begins as an energy crisis rarely ends as one—via inflation it morphs into a slow economic suffocation that governments explain away until they cannot.

The truth is India did not stumble into this energy crisis. It walked into one—casually, unhurriedly, pausing occasionally to peruse reports, between commissions and groups of ministers. Trump’s war has simply unravelled the India stack of missed options and widened the span of its paradoxes. The cost the economy is bound to bear is the price of deliberate inattention. As Indians again witness long queues and retried rhetoric, here are some observations and suggestions.

Import dependence: India has persistently depended on imports to fuel its economy—the 1973 oil shock nearly quadrupled its oil bill. The 1979 shock resulted in India seeking an IMF bailout and even the discovery of Bombay High (remember Sagar Samrat?) didn’t change that. In 2014, the country imported over 70 percent of its crude oil and petroleum products. BJP’s 2014 manifesto promised to ramp up energy exploration “to reduce the import bill”. In 2026, the country’s oil import dependence hovers over 88.5 percent. Yes, consumption has gone up, but what matters is domestic production has gone down—from 36.9 million metric tonnes in 2015 to 28.7 MMT in 2025.