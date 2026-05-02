Trump’s war sends prices up, rupee down and budgets into a spin

The energy shock comes in the wake of a troubled job market. Thanks to the impact of generative AI—from coding to enterprise management and advances in deployment of agentic AI—IT service giants, India’s largest employers, exporters and growth multipliers, are redrawing their armadas. They have slowed hiring and hastened firing. This year, many IT service companies and global capacity centres—including Oracle, TCS and Technicolor—are expected to trim headcount further.

The war has triggered what the IEA called the largest oil supply disruption in the history. The spiral of prices is manifest—38 percent in the US, 27 percent in Spain, 30 percent in Canada, and 38 percent in the Philippines. Liquefied natural gas prices are up 60 percent in parts of Asia. Chemical and steel manufacturers in the EU have imposed surcharges of up to 30 percent. Jet fuel has almost doubled in North America. Shipping and logistics companies have implemented fuel surcharges. Effectively, the cost of production is higher, the cost of transportation is spiralling and the cost of insurance is spiking.

This, naturally, casts a shadow on global growth. The IMF warns that the 2025 momentum has halted. The global fuel mix is largely thermal—gas, crude and coal. The IMF warned that in an adverse scenario, global growth could fall below 2.5 percent and inflation rise to 5.4 percent, with an escalation possibly triggering a global recession.

The Hormuz Strait is a critical energy supply route for China, India, Japan and South Korea, which account for a big part of global output. Europe’s growth, fragile before the war, is close to flat-lining. Growth in the US seems robust, but is dependent on billions being poured into the promise of productivity. Ratings agency Fitch warned this week that the US’s debt level is higher than AA-rated nations’ and will touch 120 percent of GDP.

The most dangerous consequence of the war may not be visible in today’s data—the structural damage to the world order. In India, the post-poll piper is yet to arrive for collecting payment. The election cycle is over. The question the political class must address in earnest is how we navigate an era where the familiar has been rendered uncertain and uncertainty is a constant.

Read all columns by Shankkar Aiyar

Shankkar aiyar

Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit Revolution, and Accidental India

(shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com)