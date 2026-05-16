Build forex fortress: Monetise public assets in dollars

There is something uniquely vicarious about tokenism in Indian politics. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to practise austerity. The central concern was to conserve depleting dollars. Ergo, the sermon called on people to not buy gold, curb foreign travel, eschew destination weddings and move towards work from home and virtual learning. To that end, Modi cut down the size of his convoy to two cars.

This triggered a riveting spectacle of photo-ops. The durability of the self-certified austerity of politicians will show up sooner than later. The state actors didn’t come up with much beyond wheel arithmetic and theatrics. Meanwhile, the rupee careened to Rs 96 per US dollar, the stock indices slid further, bond yields went up, and wholesale inflation at 8.3 percent signalled higher retail inflation ahead. Any hope of a solution from Beijing was dashed by a “he said, Xi said” warble of words.

India’s economic crises have almost always been about the gap between the economy’s need for dollars and its ability to earn dollars. The rupee’s troubles predate the war. They reflect the economy’s inability to compete consistently in global markets and deliver returns—foreign institutional investors sold Indian equities worth Rs 1.61 lakh crore in 2025.

Now is the time to think big, think lateral. Governments and goats love weeds. Speculation is rife about cesses and surcharges on everything from travel to remittances. Chasing paise will not help. India must build a forex fortress leveraging its growth opportunities and sovereign assets. To that end, here are a few thoughts.