Trillion-dollar systemic risk in AI stocks

In his tome Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds, Charles Mackay defined mania as the phenomenon in which “millions become simultaneously impressed with one delusion and run after it”.

It is as old as greed and its anatomy is unchanged. In the early 1970s, the Nifty Fifty on the New York Stock Exchange represented hot stocks like IBM, Xerox, Coca-Cola, GE, Kodak, JC Penney and ITT. The belief was that these shares were worth any price. Howard Marks of Oaktree recalls the prevailing mantra: “You can’t be fired for buying IBM.” It wasn’t long before inflation, the Dracula of valuations, arrived. The S&P500 lost over 45 percent. The Nifty Fifty crashed over 70 percent. Everything “great” was toppled from the pedestal of popularity.

Today, money is chasing silicon chips for the proverbial gold under the rainbow. Money lured by returns is piling into AI stories. Taiwan’s TAIEX is up 50 percent, while Korea’s Kospi rose 96 percent. The returns come with concentration risk. TSMC alone represents 42 percent of Taiwan’s total market capitalisation. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix account for half of South Korea’s market. The three companies account for over 25 percent of the MSCI Emerging Markets index. Tech accounts for over 45 percent of Japan’s Nikkei 225. ASML, ASM International, BE Semiconductor are hosted on Europe’s Stoxx 600 as well as global exchange traded funds.

In the US and Europe, the dot-com bloodbath haunts conversations. The markets are also troubled by the corralling of a large slice of savings into a handful of stocks. The Magnificent Seven tech stocks account for 35 percent of S&P 500—the modern passive index fund has become the ultimate financial anaesthesia.