Voters read Trump the Commandments

Isiah called Cyrus the lord’s anointed. When Donald Trump arrived, evangelicals saw him as Cyrus, a man of the world that god is using. The analogy flattered everyone and the instrument. It was a theology for the transaction. Pew found that 81 percent of white evangelicals voted for him in 2024. Judges, religious liberty and a verdict on abortion were the temple. Nobody pretended the man was a saint.

Two years into his second presidency, Trump has dashed their prayers. And the voters read him the commandments. Their anger achieved what Democrats could not for decades. Voters elected Democrats to the Senate from Texas, which had not elected one since 1988, from South Carolina, which had not since 1998, and from Kansas, which had waited 94 years. Six pastors, former pastors and seminarians won as Democrats.

The Ten Commandments are a collar on power: devotion must be rationed, authority is borrowed, life is not that of the ruler to spend, property and truth are held in trust, and desire needs a ceiling. Held up beside the presidency, the commandments work as a mirror.

The first commandment is unambiguous: “Thou shalt have no other gods before me.” Trump built a cult of personality around the presidency and demanded loyalty from officials and legislators as an article of faith. His choice of whom he backed and whom he threatened was all about loyalty. His conduct on the international stage was again about ‘Him’.

The second commandment says, “Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image,” prohibiting creation of objects of worship. Trump deployed religious imagery to elevate himself. He posted an AI image of himself as a Christ-like figure, light in his hands, healing a man in a hospital bed.