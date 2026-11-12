Fatal attraction of spies and chips: The public price of private lives

In the Insta world, the ‘Kodak moment’ has morphed long ago into the ‘Coldplay moment’. This week, the romantic dalliance of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang, allegedly a Chinese spy, lit screens across the world. The meme-world is ablaze. If the old maxim said that two wrongs don’t make a right, it’s now saying two Huangs don’t make it right. As the headlines play out, the capital markets are trying to price the risks.

Markets pride themselves in their ability to price anything and everything. They price wars, monsoons, elections, the derby and even the mood of central bankers. Nvidia can insure against fire, hedge its currencies, buy cover for its directors and even takes out a key-man policy in case the boss meets a bus. What companies and markets have struggled with is how to price character, how to map the unknown risks of leadership. The fatal attraction here is not the one between the Huangs, but between the market and a stock.

Beyond the salacious imagery, the worry for the investor world at large is if the AI rally will hang with Huang. Nvidia is around 6 percent of the S&P500 index, 10 percent of the Nasdaq100 and is on pension fund assets across the world. The best they have is phraseology: key-man risk. Ergo, they assume it and pay for the assumption when the unknowns become known.

Since Jensen Huang confessed to his extramarital affair on November 8, his company has lost over $500 billion in market cap. Huang, who owns 3.6 percent of the stock, lost more than $15 billion. Of every dollar that vanished, a little under four cents was his.